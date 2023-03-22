CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A racist tirade against a Black man in Cheektowaga was all caught on a now-viral video.

Cheektowaga resident Kevin Moses recorded a man who yelled racial slurs and other offensive comments at him and his wife. The man in the video says that he wanted to “kill all” members of certain minority groups and used two racial epithets against Black people and Hispanics before walking toward the store.

“It sickened me so bad,” Talisha, Moses’ daughter, told News 4. “It’s like… why? Of everything that’s going on. Why? Why is it still escalating like this?”

This all happened Monday in the Aldi parking lot on Walden Avenue. Talisha says the man seen in the video allegedly her dad’s car with his car door, causing minor damage. When her father approached the man to ask for his insurance information, the man went on a racist rant.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s ridiculous, just because of the color of our skin,” Talisha said. “I feel like everybody should still be treated equally.”

Talisha posted the video on her Facebook page, and it went viral.

“It’s just sad. I just feel like this guy, he meant what he said,” she said. “He meant it. He was adamant.”

Cheektowaga Police said Tuesday that they are aware of a viral video that appears to show an incident involving a person using racist language at an Aldi grocery store.

Police Captain Brian Coons says the Cheektowaga Police Department condemns this type of behavior.

“In today’s society, with the things happening around the world, the Tops Supermarket shooting as an example, we have to take these things seriously,” Coons told News 4. “We do not condone this, and neither does the town of Cheektowaga.”

The Cheektowaga police department is also working with the Erie County District Attorney’s office to determine if criminal charges will be pursued.

“We have identified the individual through our investigation process,” Coons said. “We have determined that we have dealt with this individual previously. Based on those dealing we are getting the assistance of our behavioral health unit.”

“I’m still angry about it. I just wish he wasn’t that type of person,” Talisha said. “I wish he could get help, or maybe he just needs help. I don’t know. I’m just sad that my family had to go through something like that.”