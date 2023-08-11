CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s office says a Buffalo woman was not supposed to enter the Walden Galleria, but did so four times after being banned.

Back in April 2019, prosecutors say Nyeaira Stallworth, 24, was served a trespass notice after a prior retail theft incident. Four times between December and January, officials say she unlawfully entered the mall “with the intent to commit a crime.”

In one of these incidents, the DA’s office says Stallworth stole multiple pairs of sunglasses worth approximately $4,900 altogether. She was arrested for a Jan. 25 incident this past March and arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court the same day.

After posting bail, Stallworth was set to return to court to be arraigned on an indictment on July 18. She didn’t show up, they say.

Subsequently, Stallworth was arrested on an indictment warrant and taken to court for arraignment on Thursday.

Now held without bail, Stallworth is facing nine and one-third years in prison for grand larceny and four counts of burglary. She’s set to return to court for a pre-trial conference on Sept. 20.