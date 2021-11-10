Assemblymember secures state funding for youth sports programs in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Assemblymember Monica Wallace says she secured $25,000 in state funding for the Town of Cheektowaga’s Youth & Recreation Services.

The funding will provide affordable intramural sports programs for kids in the area, Wallace announced. In spring of next year, Cheektowaga Youth & Recreation will offer seasonally rotating sports for kids seven to 15 at locations throughout the town.

“These programs will be more affordable than club sports and less competitive than school sports, which will allow all interested youth a fair opportunity to participate,” Executive Director of Cheektowaga Youth & Recreation Jill Gorman-King said.

Wallace tells News 4 the funding will expand current sports programs for kids and offer new ones. Eventually, the goal is to offer alternating sports every month, Wallace says.

The Youth & Recreation Department also plans to hold a six-week youth sports camp next year, where participants will play a different sport each week.

“Research has found that children who participate in organized sports tend to have better health outcomes, improved grades, higher incomes later in life, and be less likely to engage in risky behaviors,” Assemblymember Wallace said. “Unfortunately, many children from working-class households participate less than their wealthier peers due to the cost and time commitment.”