Assemblywoman Wallace weighs in on school reopenings

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Local and state leaders are reacting to the plans for reopening schools in the fall.

State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace was in Cheektowaga today.

She stressed the importance of children going back to school.

Assemblywoman Wallace says many children, including several families in Cheektowaga, will struggle to get access to technology for remote learning.

She stressed children need to go back safely.

Wallace says we also need to make sure teachers and staff are in a safe environment.