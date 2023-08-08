CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Venezuelan man seeking asylum in the United States has been accused of raping a woman in a Cheektowaga hotel room this past Wednesday.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office said Jesus Guzman-Bermudez, 26, was arraigned on charges of rape, unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. Officials said he knew the victim.

The alleged incident happened inside a hotel on the 4000 block of Genesee Street.

According to the DA’s office, this alleged incident occurred in the presence of a 3-year-old child.

Currently held without bail, Guzman-Bermudez is scheduled to return to court on August 9 for a felony hearing. A temporary order of protection has been issued on behalf of the alleged victim.