“Balloon buddies” coming to Cheektowaga nursing home

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga nursing home will be visited by more than 180 “balloon buddies” on Wednesday afternoon.

The organization Balloon Masters is accepting donations to bring these “balloon buddies” to every nursing home resident in western New York.

On Wednesday, they’re going to visit Garden Gate Health Care Facility and make sure every resident receives a buddy.

“We’d like to extend a special thank you to Marlene and her team at Balloon Masters for coordinating this program and bringing a smile to our residents’ faces,” stated Dawn Harsch, director of corporate communications for The McGuire Group.

If you would like to make a donation to Balloon Masters, click or tap here.