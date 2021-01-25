Bills fans begin arriving at the Buffalo Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Bills aren’t expected to land for a few more hours. But, Bills fans are starting to show up at the Buffalo Airport to welcome their team home.

Police have started setting up the area for when fans do get here.

This is always a tradition for Bills fans, win or lose they want to be here when the team arrives to show their support.

NFTA Police have been preparing all week for tonight on how to keep people safe while out here and as the crowd grows. Transit officers will have masks to hand out to fans who need one.

Police officials say it’s not practical to keep fans out instead they’re going to try to make sure people are following guidelines as best as possible.

The team tonight is expected to land around 3 and 4 am.

