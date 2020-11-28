Black Friday shoppers line up at the Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Hundreds of people traditionally flock to stores across the region to try and cash in on some doorbuster saving.

This year, things are different because of the pandemic.

We stopped by the Walden Galleria this morning to see how things were going.

A few stores, including Best Buy, opened up at 5 a.m.

Customers lined up in their masks outside the building.

Cheektowaga Police waited at the door to help maintain social distancing, letting people inside, in waves. That initial busy period tapered off.

Related Content Walden Galleria releases schedule, guidelines for Santa Claus visits

Some customers didn’t even leave their cars, using a curbside pickup.

One shopper named Ebony said, “It’s so easy you don’t have to go in and fight with the crowds there’s so many people here.” She continues, “I have enjoyed it I did all my Christmas shopping online this year.”

The most sought-after item was the PlayStation 5 and it was hard to come by.

Chris Mount was the first in line at Game Stop, inside the mall to get one, but came out empty-handed.

He says he waited with about 50 people in line, with little social distancing.

For two hours we were shoulder to shoulder jam-packed. And rather than giving it to the people who were there first, they decided to run off some sort of raffle….” “…Tired upset disappointed, never going to come to this mall again” Chris Mount, Black Friday Shopper

Game Stop declined to comment.