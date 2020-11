CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Black Friday shopping has begun at the Walden Galleria, but with only half the maximum capacity allowed inside.

Crews roped off parking lot spaces to help make sure shopping stays at half capacity.

Although Black Friday hours run from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., some stores opened even earlier.

MORE | See the list of extended hours here.