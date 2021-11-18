Black Friday shopping returns to Walden Galleria next weekend

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The smell of Thanksgiving is in the air, and no, we’re not talking about the food.

We’re referencing the fragrance of Black Friday shopping as it makes its return at the Walden Galleria next week.

Mall officials say it will close on Thanksgiving but reopen its doors to shoppers at 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. next Friday, November 26.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Walden Galleria will open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The Galleria tells News 4 these select stores will open even earlier Friday:

Best Buy: Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.

JCPenney: Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.

Macy’s: Opens at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until midnight

Bath & Body Works: Opens at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 9:00 p.m.

Shoppers will also have the chance to visit Santa at the fireside lounge on the lower level near the Apple Store. He will be there from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Black Friday and Saturday.

For a complete list of Walden Galleria’s holiday hours, click here.