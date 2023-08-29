BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police are investigating what they say is a suspicious death after a body was found in Scajaquada Creek on Tuesday morning.
The body was found in the water at the end of Markus Drive, which is along Cheektowaga Town Park, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The body was described as an older Black male whose identity and cause of death are unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheektowaga Police Detective Bureau at (716) 686-3505 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 (847411).
