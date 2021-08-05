Brian Gould appointed Cheektowaga police chief

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday the Cheektowaga Town Board held a special meeting to appoint Brian Gould to the post. Gould has been serving as the assistant chief.

He’s coming into the role after the passing of Chief Michael Sliwinski who died from an apparent heart attack last month. Gould thanked those who came before him at Wednesday’s meeting.

Gould recently ran for Erie County sheriff but lost in the Democratic primary.

He says Cheektowaga has a police department to be proud of and he hopes to provide great service for the residents moving forward.