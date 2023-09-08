BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Niagara International Airport is making improvements to help deaf and non-verbal passengers.

The NFTA announced Friday morning that it’s installing a new Sorenson videophone with a high-speed Internet connection, in partnership with People Inc. and Deaf Access Services. This is in addition to the Lumina videophones already at the Buffalo and Niagara Falls international airports.

“It provides visual communication assistance with another deaf person, or with a hearing person via an interpreter-assisted Video Relay Service,” the NFTA says.

This new videophone will be located near the baggage claim, designed to help those in need of help contacting family and friends, or a ride.

“Human connection is more than simply moving people from one place to another,” Sorenson CEO Jorge Rodriguez said. “It’s about ensuring every traveler can communicate seamlessly.”