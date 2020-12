According to the NWS Buffalo, the Buffalo Airport broke a daily snowfall total record set in 1956.

As of 1 p.m., the airport has received more than a foot of snow, 12.4 inches to be exact.

As of our 1 PM snow measurement, the Buffalo Airport has received 12.4 in. This breaks the previous daily record of 10.7 in from 1956. We'll continue to break this record as the day goes on, stay tuned for the final total later on today! pic.twitter.com/i0kQVWU9Qy — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 26, 2020

The record from 1956 was 10.7 inches, NWS Buffalo reports.

In a tweet, NWS Buffalo says, “We’ll continue to break this record as the day goes on, stay tuned for the final total later on today!”