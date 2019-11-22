Buffalo Airport holds ceremony recognizing the first phase of major renovation

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Airport held a ceremony recognizing the first phase of its major renovation.

Today crews worked on installing the highest steel beam in this project.

The renovation is expected to cost more than $61 million and will take two-to-three years to complete.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul praised Buffalo’s airport but still says this renovation is needed.

“Yes, we know we’re the best mid-sized airport in the country. We don’t need JD Power to tell us that. but, we can always make improvements. We haven’t made a major improvement here in 20 years. This $61 million project has over $1.2 million from the state of New York with more to come is an indication that we have some work to do but that’s what this is all about,” Hochul said.

As part of the ceremony, a tree was placed on the highest steel beam. This is part of a Scandinavian tradition called topping out so that no structure is taller than the trees.