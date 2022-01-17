Buffalo airport snow record for January 17 nearly doubles

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking at the numbers, there’s no doubt that today broke a record at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

As of 1:15 p.m., 16.2 inches of snow was measured there. The previous record for January 17 was 8.3 inches — a record which was set in 1958.

So, the record hasn’t quite been doubled yet, but it’s close.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect across all of western New York through Monday evening.

