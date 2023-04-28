CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Niagara International Airport has plans for renovation through the summer.
According to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA), runway 5-23, the airport’s main runway, will be under construction starting May 8, lasting through September.
“During construction, people in the region will notice planes using alternative flight paths more frequently and sound patterns will temporarily change,” the NFTA says.
The NFTA says construction will take place during the day, but work will occasionally be done overnight. They’re working to minimize any impact on travelers and people living near the airport.
