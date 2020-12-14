Buffalo Kids to open store at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local, online store will be opening its first brick-and-mortar location in the Walden Galleria next year.

Buffalo Kids, which was started by local rappers Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher, will feature an assortment of Buffalo sports clothing, like t-shirts, sweatshirts and jerseys.

In addition to that, the store will feature Westside Gunn apparel and his wrestling company’s clothing line, Fourth Rope, as well as items from Griselda by Fashion Rebels.

“This is one of the most exciting times of my life. Growing up in Buffalo, Walden Galleria has always been the premier shopping center. At age 14, I started designing clothing and I’ve always been taught the sky’s the limit,” says Westside Gunn. “I wanted to bring a lifestyle brand for the people and give them the highest quality garments at a high fashion designer level. I breathe art and this will give the city something to be proud of. I will do my best to provide experiences the town has never seen before. Thank you for supporting Griselda and now, I present to you, Buffalo Kids.”

The new store plans to host meet-and-greet events with local and national celebrities, too.

There’s no specific opening date yet, but the plan is to open the 1,320-square foot store after January 1. It will be located near Starbucks, on the lower level of the mall.