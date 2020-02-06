Buffalo woman gets 5 years of probation for manslaughter

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following a crash that killed her passenger, a Buffalo woman has been sentenced to five years of probation.

This past April, Aleia Easley and another woman were confronted by a loss prevention officer at the Save-A-Lot on Rossler Ave. in Cheektowaga. Prosecutors say they stole items from the store.

After running away and getting in a vehicle in an attempt to flee, Easley damaged the passenger side door while backing out of a parking space.

After quickly driving out of the parking lot, she passed a red light and crashed into another car at the intersection of Rossler and Dingens St.

Easley suffered serious injuries, but her passenger, 21-year-old Jacquelyn McClain, was ejected from the vehicle, leading to her death.

Following this, Easley was charged with manslaughter — a crime she later admitted to in October.