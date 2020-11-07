Businesses in some Covid-19 hot spots become worried as zip codes start to show larger percentages

Nowak’s Tavern is on a quiet street in the Village of Sloan, which is located in a zip code that has a 6.3 percent Covid19 positivity rate.

The family business has been open for at least 40 years and they’re starting to worry about what the recent uptick in Covid19 numbers could mean for their future.



“It’s just really, finally like I said. We’re on our feet, we don’t want to see it go away again, because we’re doing everything possible to abide by all the rules,” said Bonnie Nowak, the owner’s daughter in law

About 15 minutes away is a little storefront called Mystic Blue Aquarium. It’s a specialty pet store that features fish and aquatic wildlife. The store is located on the edge of the 14223 zip code — an area that has a 3.7 percent rate.

“It definitely is concerning, we don’t like to see those numbers rising, and a second shut down, we’re just worried about the well being of our employees and our customers. We take initiative to keep everything clean and sterile in the store,” said David Truong owner.

The Clarence area is another area in the county with a high positivity rate of 4.8 percent. The county health department says, as of right now, none of the zip codes have reached the state’s cluster colors. It’s unclear how close each region is to reaching that standard.