Cabela’s in Cheektowaga looking to hire dozens of workers

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Across the country, 5,000 positions are available at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores.

The Cabela’s store in Cheektowaga is part of the hiring spree, as dozens of positions are available there.

“With many traditional summer activities cancelled or severely restricted, the outdoor retailer is seeing unprecedented interest in families and individuals returning to nature where they can safely practice social distancing in activities like fishing, hiking, camping and boating,” Bass Pro Shops wrote in a news release.

The company acquired Cabela’s in 2017.

Jobs include positions in customer service, the boating center, and the archery, hunting and receiving departments.

Anyone who is interested in a full or part-time position can apply here. Interested candidates must be at least 18 years old.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.