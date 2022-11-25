CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police.

Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue.

Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga Police Department assisted with traffic control in the area.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.