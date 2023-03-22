CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews in Cheektowaga responded to a rather unusual incident Wednesday.

A car was left stuck with three wheels off the ground after its driver allegedly got his foot stuck under the accelerator and reversed up a guy wire, according to officials. The incident took place on Peoria Avenue near William Street.

Crews were able to stabilize the car while it was stranded on the wire so a female passenger was able to exit the vehicle. The driver was able to get out earlier.

Neither the driver nor the passenger was injured in the ordeal.

Courtesy: Edward L. Popp II

