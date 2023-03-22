CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews in Cheektowaga responded to a rather unusual incident Wednesday.
A car was left stuck with three wheels off the ground after its driver allegedly got his foot stuck under the accelerator and reversed up a guy wire, according to officials. The incident took place on Peoria Avenue near William Street.
Crews were able to stabilize the car while it was stranded on the wire so a female passenger was able to exit the vehicle. The driver was able to get out earlier.
Neither the driver nor the passenger was injured in the ordeal.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.