CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The case against a man accused of accidentally shooting his girlfriend at a Cheektowaga restaurant will go to the grand jury.

19-year old Anthony Ciccarelli is charged with felony reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened last Thursday at the Texas de Brazil at the Walden Galleria.

Police also say the weapon was stolen.