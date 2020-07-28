Catholic Health announces discharge of 500th COVID-19 patient from St. Joseph Campus

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Catholic Health says it’s marking an important milestone with the discharging of their 500th patient from the COVID-19 Treatment Facility at St. Joseph Campus.

Officials say Suzanne Anderson of Sloan was discharged after spending four days at the facility.

Catholic Health tells us Anderson is looking forward to completing her recovery at home and getting back to work and school to finish her acute care nurse practitioner degree.

“When we started this journey in late February, we never could we have imagined how this virus would change the course of life as we know it,” said Mark A. Sullivan, President & CEO of Catholic Health. “But today, thanks to our amazing healthcare heroes and our COVID continuum of care, we’ve been able to celebrate hundreds of stories of hope like Suzanne’s.”

More than 900 combined COVID patients have been discharged from Catholic Health’s hospitals, Post-Acute Center, and Home Care Services, according to officials.

“These are not only special moments for our patients and their families, they are a testament to the skill and dedication of our care teams throughout Catholic Health,” Sullivan added.

The COVID-19 Treatment Facility at St. Joseph Campus opened on March 26 as a facility dedicated to the treatment of coronavirus.

