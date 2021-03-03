Catholic Health makes arrangements to vaccinate all Felician Sisters

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Felician Sisters based at the Villa Maria campus in Cheektowaga had been unable to acquire on-site vaccinations for the elderly sisters in their convent because it wasn’t licensed as a congregate setting with New York State.

A couple days after our story aired, Catholic Health made arrangements to bring the vaccinations to the convent tomorrow and vaccinate all 62 Felician Sisters.

“We’re very grateful for the publicity. We think that there were many people who did comment to us, called us, obviously friends and people who know the Sisters for a long time and they felt sorry and it was kind of sad that it was so difficult for us to achieve this so, we are very grateful for the publicity,” Sister Paul Marie Baczkowski said.

Last fall, the convent lost six Felician Sisters to COVID.