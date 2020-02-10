Schumer: Dollar store chains still have dangerous China-made medicine on shelves

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Charles Schumer says that some 85 chain dollar stores in Western New York should check for “shoddy & potentially dangerous” over-the-counter drugs and products imported from China.

“Nothing wrong with dollar stores, they can have bargains, they have a lot of good stuff, but not this stuff,” said Schumer, D-New York.

Speaking in front of a Family Dollar in Cheektowaga, Schumer said that Family Dollar and Dollar Tree should sweep the shelves for the questionable over-the-counter drugs, topicals and cosmetics. Schumer said that the Food and Drug Administration needs to also pressure the stores’ same parent company, and that Customs and Border Patrol should also become involved.