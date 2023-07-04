CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – For years a Cheektowaga veteran had an amazing Fourth of July light and flag display — but that tradition ended when Ed Krier passed away earlier this year at the age of 86.

Stitched into the memories of many on Nokomis Parkway in Cheektowaga is Krier’s Fourth of July flag and light display: the trolleys, the inflatables, the flags, a cannon and so much more

Several doors down from where Krier lived, David Shovelman is keeping his spirit alive.

“Mr. Krier has passed away that’s who I’m doing this light show for and he was a really good guy, he used to do flag displays every single Fourth on Nokomis and I really appreciated what he did,” Shovelman said.

Shovelman was one of those kids in the neighborhood who grew up looking forward to Krier’s Fourth of July display every year. Now, after Krier’s passing and with the support from the Krier family, Shovelman is keeping the tradition going — and using some of Krier’s inflatable displays and flags to do so.

“Because I love America and I just want to keep his tradition going because he did really nice things for all the kids and he did really nice things when I was younger for everyone on the Fourth of July and I appreciated it,” Shovelman said.

At night, the display lights up the neighborhood. Shovelman says for the past two years, he’s been working on coding the pixel lights to make them just right so red, white and blue light up the night sky.

“It looks like a Griswold Christmas, but it’s just the Fourth of July,” Shovelman said.

News 4 highlighted Krier’s Independence Day display back in 2006, but that year was a somber one for the Krier family. After the passing of Ed’s father, Chester, Ed set up a memorial for his dad.

“I got the word that he had passed on and I just felt that out of respect for pop I just couldn’t go through with it again this year,” Ed said at the time.

And now, exactly 17 years later, with the memories of the past in his heart, Shovelman keeps the tradition alive, so other boys and girls in the neighborhood can grow up as he did.

“And, I’ll be continuing it for the years to come,” Shovelman said.

This flag and light display will be shining bright for Independence Day. The community is also invited to check out another flag and light display in honor of Ed Krier at 11223 Hiller Road in Akron.