CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga is closing all town facilities to the public, other than by appointment, effective Wednesday.

This includes the town hall, Alexander and Dartwood community centers, town ice rink and the senior center.

Also, all town sub-boards and committee meetings are cancelled.

Town council public hearings are postponed and regular meetings will be shown in live teleconferences.

This will be in effect for five days, and may be renewed once those five days pass.