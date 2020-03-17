Cheektowaga closing town buildings amid coronavirus outbreak

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–In line with Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski’s State of Emergency, she is closing all town facilities to the public.

Facilities will be open by appointment only, Benczkowski says.

Buildings closed effective immediately include:

Town Hall.

The Alexander Community Center.

The Dartwood Community Center.

The Cheektowaga Town Ice Rink and the Senior Senior Center.

Supervisor Benczkowski says the police department will remain open, and emergency services will not be interrupted.

“In addition, all Town of Cheektowaga Board and Committee meetings (with the exception of the Town Board meeting) will be canceled for the next 30 days or until further notice,” she added.

