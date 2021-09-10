Cheektowaga couple honored as citizens of the month

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County lawmaker is honoring a Cheektowaga couple as citizens of the month. Tony and Bernadette Misita lead a group known as Bereaved Parents.

They help provide support for those who lost a child to suicide. Their son Randy died by suicide 34 years ago.

Randy’s father says there were no clear signs that this would happen, and they want their own experience with tragedy to help others.

“Those dark spots are not always that dark. I want to take the energy, all the negative energy, that I got when my son died, and turn it into something positive,” Tony Misita said.

The Misitas also volunteer for Crisis Services of Western New York.