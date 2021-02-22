Part of Walden Ave. to remain closed until at least Noon after crash hospitalizes passenger

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Slick roads have been causing trouble for commuters across western New York Monday morning.

One of the crashes that resulted from these conditions closed down part of Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga.

Around 7 a.m., the road was shut down in both directions between Pine Ridge Rd. and Gualbert Ave. after one person was seriously injured and a utility pole came down. Police say this closure will last until at least Noon.

According to police, there were three people in the car at the time. The back seat passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. This passenger is in critical condition at ECMC.

The driver and the other passenger appear to be doing okay.