CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a re-vote, Cheektowaga Central School District’s 2020-21 budget has passed.

The proposed budget of $47,272,614 was met with more than 70 percent approval, garnering 610 votes in favor of it and 234 opposed.

The budget proposed an estimated increase of $0.45/$1,000 on the tax rate, bringing it to $18.53/thousand.

