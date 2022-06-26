CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local day camp for kids with cancer, kids who have a parent or sibling with cancer, or kids who lost a parent or sibling to cancer, is returning this week.

Junior Good Days, a day camp for kids ages 4-7, will meet at St. Philip the Apostle Church at 950 Losson Rd. each day before campers participate in various activities. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, June 27 through June 30.

This week’s activities include Camp Carnival, Get Air, Billy Beez, Dave & Busters, Darien Lake, Explore & More and watching the 11 Day Power Play at the HarborCenter.

The camp is run by Camp Good Days. For more information, click here.