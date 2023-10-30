BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Cheektowaga is delaying its overnight parking ban to Dec. 1, town officials announced.

Officials said the decision was made that police would not enforce the parking ban until “the snow season starts.”

Warnings may be issued about the regulations, but no parking tickets will be issued until snow with considerable accumulations begins to fall, according to officials.

The Town of Tonawanda also opted to push back its overnight parking ban on Friday, delaying it until Nov. 15.