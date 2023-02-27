CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cheektowaga Fire Department’s Walden Fire District on Monday responded to a structure fire near the Metro by T-Mobile and AutoZone locations on Walden Avenue.

From footage obtained by a News 4 photographer, it appears the fire started in a garage on Dale Road, located directly behind the Metro by T-Mobile building. The garage was not attached to the corresponding residence.

It has not yet been reported what may have caused the fire or what damage was sustained. News 4 will provide updates as more information is learned.