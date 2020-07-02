Closings
Cheektowaga looking for missing teen last seen on June 20

Cheektowaga

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cheektowaga Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Police tell News 4, 16-year-old Adam Hasan left home on June 20 after being disciplined.

He was wearing a t-shirt, pants, and sneakers when he left, according to police.

Adam has not been in contact with the family since the incident.

If you see Adam, police ask you to contact the local police agency so they can check on his safety.

Police also ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Lieutenant Scott Prell at 716-686-3535.

