CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man has been accused of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

New York State police announced the arrest of 55-year-old John Stonefield on Monday. His arrest was the result of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation in the Town of Cheektowaga.

“Investigation determined Stonefield possessed child pornography,” State police wrote.

Stonefield was arrested this past Friday.

