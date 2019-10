CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter.

This past May, prosecutors say Blair Bell, 28, was driving drunk when he fatally struck Tonya Gravely about a half hour before Midnight.

The 46-year-old was removing items from her own vehicle, which was parked on Pine Ridge Rd., at the time of the crash.

After being taken to ECMC, she was pronounced dead.

When sentenced on December 19, Bell could spend up to seven years in prison.