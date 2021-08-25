Cheektowaga man admits to murdering 7-Eleven employee inside French Rd. store

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says the man responsible for murdering a convenience store employee and attempted to kill a responding police officer entered a guilty plea in court on Wednesday.

According to Flynn’s office, 29-year-old Travis Zukic of Cheektowaga shot and killed 23-year-old Hannah Morse with a shotgun in a French Road 7-Eleven while she was working.

Minutes later, Erie County DA John Flynn says Zukic fired a single round from his shotgun at a Cheektowaga police officer as the officer entered the store to investigate the shooting.

Zukic did not injure the officer, and police took him into custody.

Investigators believe the shooting was random.

According to the DA’s office, Zukic pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder before an Erie County Court Judge.

Zukic faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Flynn’s office says he is due back in court for sentencing on Wednesday, October 6, at 9:30 a.m.

He continues to be held without bail.