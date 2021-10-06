Cheektowaga man sentenced for murder of 7-Eleven employee, attempting to kill police officer

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga man Travis Zukic, 29, responsible for killing 23-year-old Hannah Morse, and attempting to kill a responding Cheektowaga Police officer, will spend an indeterminate sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Zukic learned his fate Wednesday morning from an Erie County Judge.

Hannah E. Morse

Zukic shot and killed Morse with a shotgun at the 7-Eleven on French Road in Cheektowaga she was working at on March 1, 2020, officials say.

Two other women were also working inside the store at the time of the shooting.

After shooting Morse, the DA’s office says Zukic intentionally fired a single round from his shotgun at a Cheektowaga Police officer as they entered the 7-Eleven to investigate. The officer was not hurt, and police took Zukic into custody.

Investigators tell News 4 this was a random attack.

Zukic pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder on August 25.

“This one of the most senseless and gruesome crimes that has been prosecuted by this office since I became District Attorney. This defendant randomly targeted these women while they were at work and forced them at gunpoint into a back room where he decided to murder Hannah Morse as her two co-workers watched in horror,” DA Flynn said. “Hannah was pursuing her dreams and working at this convenience store to pay for her college tuition when this defendant decided to end her young life. The two surviving victims will be forever traumatized by what they witnessed on that tragic day. I hope that the family of Hannah Morse feels that justice has been served by this defendant being sentenced to potentially a lifetime of imprisonment.”