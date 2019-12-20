Cheektowaga man to serve jail time on weekends for deadly crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man who admitted his guilt in a deadly crash will serve weekends in jail. He had faced up to seven years in prison.

Blair Bell was 28 when the vehicle he was driving hit and killed Tonya Gravely the night of May 4, 2019. Gravely was taking items out of her car, which was parked on Pine Ridge Road. She was 46 years old.

Police said Bell was driving drunk. In October, he pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter, which the District Attorney’s Office notes was the highest sustainable charge.

Bell was sentenced to serve jail time on the weekends for six months, followed by five years on probation.