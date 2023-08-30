CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a tractor-trailer Tuesday night in Cheektowaga, the Cheektowaga Police Department announced.

Police responded to Broadway between Union Road and the Thruway around 8 p.m., where they said the motorcyclist, identified as Cheektowaga resident Zachary Reimers, 30, was headed east, while a tractor-trailer was traveling west.

Police said Reimers crossed into the westbound lane, colliding with the other vehicle. Reimers was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges were filed as a result of this crash.