CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a tractor-trailer Tuesday night in Cheektowaga, the Cheektowaga Police Department announced.
Police responded to Broadway between Union Road and the Thruway around 8 p.m., where they said the motorcyclist, identified as Cheektowaga resident Zachary Reimers, 30, was headed east, while a tractor-trailer was traveling west.
Police said Reimers crossed into the westbound lane, colliding with the other vehicle. Reimers was pronounced dead at the scene.
No charges were filed as a result of this crash.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.