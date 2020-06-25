Cheektowaga named most livable small city in the US, new report says

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new report from SmartAsset calls Cheektowaga the most livable small city in the United States.

Cheektowaga came in ahead of Livonia, Michigan and Eau Claire, Wisconsin, which were at second and third best, respectively.

It’s the only New York city in the top 10, and the only part of western New York that made the top 25.

The reasons Cheektowaga landed at the top spot are its concentration of bars, income equality, home affordability, housing costs, low percentage of residents without health insurance and commute times, according to SmartAsset.

Cheektowaga ranked 11th out of 287 small cities for home affordability, the study says.

MORE | See the full list of ranked cities here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.