Cheektowaga murder suspect due in court after Cancun arrest months after wife’s death

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WIVB) — “We’re glad this was finally resolved,” said one resident along Raymond Avenue in Cheektowaga upon hearing that his neighbor Yuriy Bruks was arrested at the Cancun Airport on Saturday more than two months after the murder of his wife Tetiana in their home.

Cheektowaga Police had originally questioned him, but he got away before they had enough evidence to charge him. Within days of the August murder, detectives had indications he had made his way to El Paso, Texas near the Mexican border in a desperate attempt to leave the country.

“You have to figure he murdered his wife and he abandoned his child and abandoned the child quickly,” said Lt. Kenneth Rusin, of the Cheektowaga Police Department on September 6, when Bruks was still on the run. “It was within hours that he decided to get out and make his escape and didn’t care what happened to the child.”

“Well, we were all glad to hear that he finally was caught,” said Paul Scholl, a Raymond Avenue resident. “I never thought he would get caught because he did got to Mexico and we all knew that. It’s not really a big sigh of relief because we knew it was a domestic dispute, so I don’t think any of my neighbors were actually worried that there was something going on that would have affected them in the future of like a crime spree going on.”

Another neighbor tells News 4 Buffalo that, in a way, this event has brought neighbors closer together on Raymond Avenue, by talking about what happened and looking out for each other.

Yuriy Bruks was captured Saturday in Mexico, and brought to the Erie County Holding Center Sunday morning. He is expected to arraigned Tuesday in Erie County Court, and face federal charges for trying to flee prosecution.

“I’m glad they caught the guy and I hope they put him away for a nice long time,” said Scholl.