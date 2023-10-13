CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Troy Blackchief is in recovery after a fourth cranial surgery on Wednesday. It follows an incident where he was struck by a vehicle while serving as a Cheektowaga police officer this past February.

Cheektowaga police shared the update on social media Thursday afternoon.

During the morning of the collision, Blackchief was one of the officers helping Depew police end a pursuit related to stolen vehicles. He was deploying stop sticks on Union Road at Route 33 when it happened.

45 years old at the time of the incident, Blackchief had served 17 years with the Cheektowaga Police Department, spending time in the patrol division and SWAT team.

As part of his road to recovery, Blackchief’s family announced in March that he would need to receive a new 3D-printed, surgically placed skull bone. The surgery took place at ECMC in April.

Last month, Blackchief’s wife Jen wrote about Troy’s long, arduous recovery, which has taken them across part of the country to both Fort Worth, Texas and Chicago, Illinois.

Just weeks after arriving in Texas in May, Blackchief had to be rushed to a Texas hospital for an infection under his new skull, leading to another emergency craniectomy.

“Back in the helmet and weakened by the infection, this would be the first major setback in months,” the letter from Jen Blackchief said.

The officer’s most recent surgery, which took place in Fort Worth, was described by Cheektowaga police as “a more challenging procedure with an even higher risk of infection and other complications” with it being the fourth cranial surgery he’s had to undergo since the incident.

Police say it was similar to his first cranioplasty in April. Now post-surgery, Blackchief’s family reported that he’s in stable condition.

“A successful recovery over the next twelve weeks will be critical to meeting his long-term goals,” Cheektowaga police wrote.