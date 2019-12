CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski says overnight winter parking restrictions for the town will start December 16 at 1 a.m.

Parking on all town roadways will be banned from 1-6 a.m. unless otherwise indicated through March 31.

The Supervisor says the decision to enforce the restrictions was made with Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner and Chief of Police David Zack.