BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Diocese of Buffalo on Wednesday announced that Rev. Msgr. Peter Popadick was put on administrative leave by Bishop Michael Fisher following a child sexual abuse complaint.

Msgr. Popadick was the pastor at St. Aloysius Gonzaga church in Cheektowaga.

He was also placed on leave in August 2019 after being accused as an abuser, alongside five other people alleged to have abused a boy a boy at St. Mary of Sorrows School and Bishop Fallon High School in the 60s and 70s, as previously reported by News 4’s Chris Horvatits and Daniel Telvock.

The Diocese noted that the leave is “for the purpose of investigation” and does not “imply any

determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaint.” Anyone with information on clerical sexual abuse has been asked to contact the diocese’s Victim Assistance Coordinator, Jackie Joy, who can be reached at (716) 895-3010.