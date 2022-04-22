CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police are searching for missing 37-year-old Elizabeth Mancini.

Mancini left her Cheektowaga home on April 8 and hasn’t been in contact with her family, which police said is unusual for her.

It’s believed she could be staying in Niagara Falls area hotels or near the 700 block of 66th Street in Niagara Falls, according to CPD.

Police ask if you see the 37-year-old to call the police.

Elizabeth Mancini has brown hair and eyes, stands at 5’01″, and weighs 115lbs.