Cheektowaga pizzeria creates Thanksgiving pizza

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Imagine if all the things on your Thanksgiving table were on a pizza.
Thankfully, we don’t have to imagine it — because a local pizzeria has done it.
News 4’s Mel Orlins and Kelsey Anderson went to Macy’s Place Pizzeria in Cheektowaga to show us what they’re cooking!
Latest Posts
- Buffalo City Mission to deliver thousands of meals to the community on Thanksgiving
- Sullivan: Canisius hockey’s Keaton Mastrodonato has large ambitions for Griffs – and they’re dreaming big for him, too
- Rittenhouse speaks with Banfield (and answers your questions)
- Rittenhouse not entitled to bail money, former lawyer says
- Rittenhouse voices regrets — but not about acting in self-defense
Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of her work here.
Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.