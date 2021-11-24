Cheektowaga pizzeria creates Thanksgiving pizza

Cheektowaga

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Imagine if all the things on your Thanksgiving table were on a pizza.

Thankfully, we don’t have to imagine it — because a local pizzeria has done it.

News 4’s Mel Orlins and Kelsey Anderson went to Macy’s Place Pizzeria in Cheektowaga to show us what they’re cooking!

Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018.

Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

